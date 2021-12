HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On I-64 at mile marker 93.1 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a disabled vehicle, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The east right shoulder is closed.

We will be updating this story throughout the day as we monitor traffic along I-81 and I-64. Stay with WHSV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.