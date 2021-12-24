Advertisement

UVA doctors encourage masking up in certain scenarios this holiday season

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: University of Louisville)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to unwrap gifts, but when you gather with your family on Christmas, consider leaving the mask on.

Two doctors from the University of Virginia have some masking advice.

“A cloth mask is supposed to have at least 2 layers of cloth to be more effective in filtering out the virus particles. But if you have a cloth mask that has like at least a couple of layers, it’s as effective as these disposable masks that most of us are wearing,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

Petri says this is especially important if you have elderly family members.

“If I don’t know what their vaccination status is, and it’s a place that’s close and confined and without a lot of ventilation, I’ve personally chosen to use a K-N95,” Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

Sifri says this precaution can be helpful to family members under 5 years old.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Xavier Rosado Lopez, 32, of Rockingham Co., arrested December 23 on several felony charges
Wanted Rockingham Co. fugitive arrested on several felony drug and traffic charges
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
2021 Light Up the Valley winner announced
2021 Light Up the Valley winners announced
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
Unfinished marijuana legislation has hazy future with Virginia’s political shift in power

Latest News

Healthcare providers won't be able to bill out-of-network costs.
Federal legislation to protect everyone from surprise emergency room bills
Bucky Berry says they're set to bring in two semi-trucks of food for the community.
Berry Family Community Food Drive set to bring in two truckloads of food
Christmas Eve toy giveaway at Belt Atlantic Apartments
Children at Belt Atlantic Apartments surprised with hundreds of gifts after violent year
More than 50 students and staff from Central High School in Shenandoah County provided meals...
Woodstock students provide Christmas Eve meals to families in need