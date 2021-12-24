Wanted Rockingham Co. fugitive arrested on several felony drug and traffic charges

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - Two citizens assisted in the arrest of a wanted fugitive Thursday in Rockingham County.

According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Brocks Gap Road just west of Broadway. A deputy stopped a Honda Accord driven by 32-year-old Xavier Rosado Lopez of Rockingham. County As the deputy walked up to the vehicle, the sheriff said Rosado Lopez quickly drove off and a brief vehicle pursuit began.

A press release from RCSO states the deputy canceled the pursuit because Rosado Lopez was passing other cars on double yellow lines and driving in a reckless manner.

Rosado Lopez crashed into the back of a work truck and ran away from the scene. According to RCSO, two citizens - one from the truck and one from another vehicle - chased down the suspect and detained him until the deputy arrived and took Rosado Lopez into custody. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff Hutcheson released this statement: “While we certainly don’t encourage those types of actions by citizens due to the potential danger involved, we are nevertheless very grateful that they took quick action to help us in arresting this fugitive criminal. We are fortunate to live in a such a wonderful and caring community and we absolutely would not have been able to make this arrest without the immediate assistance of those two good Samaritans. On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and our community I would like to say a heartfelt Thank You to both of them.”

Rosado Lopez was a fugitive wanted on previous felony drug and probation charges from Harrisonburg Police, Virginia State Police and Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Office.

He now also faces additional charges of felony eluding, hit and run, providing false information, driving without license, and expired state inspection.

He is being held without bond at Rockingham Regional Jail.

