Warm for the holidays

FRIDAY (Christmas Eve): Temperatures will eventually drop into the 40s for the evening. A warm front will lift through the area overnight, which will keep mostly cloudy skies overnight. A spotty shower late in the overnight for the Alleghenies while everyone else stays dry. Cool tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s, with temperatures staying level after midnight. Though it won’t be as frigid, Santa will still need his coat and hat, and he may want to hang onto that hat well, as we’ll kick up the winds across our West Virginia locations. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph especially in higher ridges.

SATURDAY (Christmas Day): A quiet Christmas Day, which means no white Christmas for this year. Statistically speaking, the odds of a white Christmas are less than 20% for most of the area. There will be some spotty showers across the area but most stay dry. If you do pick up any rain, it won’t result to much. A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s with clouds especially early. Clouds will decrease some across the Shenandoah Valley in the afternoon, and this will really warm things up. Highs today in the mid to upper 60s with temperatures hitting 70 for the Potomac Highlands. Record high temperature for Harrisonburg for Christmas Day is 69, so we’ll likely fall just short.

Winds will pick up for everyone in the area for the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the Valley, 40 mph for our West Virginia locations.

Wind subsides as we roll into Christmas evening. Partly cloudy skies for the night as our next cold front approaches. Most will stay dry, but we will see a few light sprinkles, especially in West Virginia. Temperatures will slowly drop behind the front, so we’ll only bottom out in the mid to upper 40s overnight, still very pleasant for a Christmas night.

SUNDAY: Despite a weak cold front moving through overnight, we’ll still have quite a pleasant day as the real cool air will be delayed until Sunday night and also brief. A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 50s early. A mild afternoon with plentiful sunshine and a few passing clouds. Highs today in the upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. and around 60 degrees for the Valley. Becoming breezy again.

A cool Sunday evening under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will increase into the overnight as our next system arrives. This will deliver some spotty showers to the area late in the overnight. Cooler with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A good amount of cloud cover for today, but we’ll still see peeks of sunshine at times. We will see a few scattered showers but not everyone sees rain and certainly not a washout. A pleasant day, even with the clouds as high temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s. However, a warm front will lift through the area late, and temperatures may start to climb late in the day. Breezy again for the day. We’ll keep you updated on the timing. Overnight, chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Mainly cloudy for the day. Another pleasant December day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll keep the clouds overnight, which will keep temperatures more elevated. Cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: We continue a milder trend today. A good amount of cloud cover throughout the day. A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Feeling warm for the afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We’ll look to see another system bring scattered showers, but there is a lot to still be determined. A mostly cloudy night and mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 50s early. More clouds than sun and staying warm. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A fantastic afternoon to enjoy some time outside. Partly cloudy overnight and cooler with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

