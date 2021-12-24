Advertisement

Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Fox5 Las Vegas) - A player for the Washington Football Team was the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash Thursday night, according to CBS affiliate WUSA.

The station says a Las Vegas woman died from injuries she sustained as a passenger in the crash in Loudoun County.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the station the driver of the vehicle that crashed is Deshazor Everett, a defensive back for the Washington Football Team.

Everett is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office identified the passenger who died as Olivia S. Peters, 29.

The sheriff’s office said Everett was driving a Nissan GT-R on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road, went off the road, hit several trees and rolled over.

The crash is under investigation.

The Washington Football Team released a statement:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
2021 Light Up the Valley winner announced
2021 Light Up the Valley winners announced
Unfinished marijuana legislation has hazy future with Virginia’s political shift in power
41-year-old Gene Anderson Stidham pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of conspiracy to...
Stanley man arrested for possession of nearly 30 pounds of meth
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week