Christmas Carols & Gen Z: Do They Know Them?

Martin Staunton puts Generation Z to the Christmas Carol test
Christmas Carol Test
Christmas Carol Test
By Martin Staunton
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A recent study finds many in Generation Z don’t know Christmas Carols. WVVA’s Martin Staunton wanted to put this study to the test so he hit the streets and polled a series of young residents. Some hitting all the right notes while others not so much. Watch above--and warm up your voice and sing-a-long if you know it.

