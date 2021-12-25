Christmas Eve candlelight vigil held for Khaleesi Cuthriell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Augusta County held a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve in honor of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, whom the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes to be dead.

“Some people and I got together and were talking and decided we wanted to have candles, and Christmas lights, and Christmas for Khaleesi because we feel like she needs Christmas too,” said Brandi Marshall, one of the vigil’s organizers.

The vigil was held at the East Side Grocery Store on Route 340 in Augusta County by the group Justice for Khaleesi. Those in attendance sang Christmas songs by candlelight and left gifts at a memorial for Khaleesi.

Organizers said they wanted to make sure her life and the tragedy that took place is never forgotten.

“We’re just singing Christmas music to her, we’re spending our time out here and we’re letting everyone know that we love her and we care about her, we’re letting her know that we love and care about her, it’s for her,” Marshall said.

Organizers of the vigil said they will keep fighting until there is justice for the little girl. They hope to provide a proper memorial and resting place for her in the future.

