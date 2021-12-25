Advertisement

Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County

Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home...
Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home in Augusta County.(KFYR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home in Augusta County.

Several agencies responded to the burning home along Poquoson Drive in Stuarts Draft on Christmas morning.

According to Greg Schacht, the assistant fire chief in Augusta County, the owners were not home at the time.

“Two dogs were rescued from the fire and both doing good,” Schacht said.

Two people including the dogs are displaced.

The American Red Cross was notified for the family.

Schacht said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Rosado Lopez, 32, of Rockingham Co., arrested December 23 on several felony charges
Wanted Rockingham Co. fugitive arrested on several felony drug and traffic charges
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger
This story will be updated throughout the day as WHSV monitors interstate traffic.
Traffic incidents to watch out for
2021 Light Up the Valley winner announced
2021 Light Up the Valley winners announced

Latest News

While many businesses are closed on Christmas, it’s one of the busiest days of the year for...
Christmas marks busy, important day for Zeus Digital Theaters
The Virginia NAACP has filed a comment with the Virginia Supreme Court over new redistricting...
Virginia NAACP raises concerns over latest redistricting maps
Children spending Christmas Day at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital got a special...
Santa Claus visits children at UVA Children’s Hospital
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge