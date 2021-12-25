RHSPCA eleves make special Christmas delivery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA made Christmas morning a special day for one dog by delivering her to her new forever home.

For the second year in a row, RHSPCA staff dressed up as elves and delivered newly-adopted pets to their new homes on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning as part of their elf delivery program.

In the days leading up to Christmas people can adopt pets at the shelter and sign up to have them delivered by the elves on Christmas and Christmas Eve for a $100 donation to the shelter.

“When your family decides they want to do an elf delivery, they’ll come to the shelter a couple days before Christmas and choose the animal that you’d like, you do all the adoption paperwork here, you take everything home with you and we just bring your pet out that day,” said Dacia Foster, RHSPCA volunteer coordinator.

On Christmas morning, Xeena, a three-year-old shepherd-huskie mix, got the best gift a dog can receive when she was brought to her new family.

“We had to put our 13-year-old German Shepherd down a couple years ago and just recently put our 17-year-old cat down so we decided we wanted another Shepherd mix so we went over to the SPCA and Xeena was there and we fell in love with her,” said Matt Hinkle, one of Xeena’s new owners.

The Hinkle family was excited to bring Xeena into their family on Christmas morning.

“We’re gonna go for a walk and start showing her the house, lots of patience and it’s gonna take a while but we’re looking forward to it,” said Matt Hinkle.

“We’re excited to just be getting bonded with her, showing her the ropes, and giving her the life she deserves,” added Suzy Hinkle, Matt’s wife.

The Hinkle’s encourage everyone who is willing to adopt from the SPCA.

“There are a lot of other dogs and cats left over at the RHSPCA. lots of beautiful animals there, lots of good bonding experience, and new family members so we really encourage people to adopt, said Matt Hinkle.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.