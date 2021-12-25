Shenandoah County hairstylist offers free haircuts for a cause

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hairstylist in Shenandoah County was using her skills to give back on Christmas Eve.

Leonela Galban operates The Leo Touch out of her home in Toms Brook. She offered free haircuts on Friday in exchange for blankets and treats that she plans to donate to the Human Society of Berkeley County, West Virginia.

Galban and her husband adopted a kitten from the Berkley Humane Society two months ago. She said she saw a need there and that she knew she could help.

“During our visit, I felt very inclined to help with donations and help them out in any way I could,” Galban said. “They had a lot of intakes that day. They’ve had a lot of people drop off stray animals and they’re also very short-staffed,” Galban said.

Galban said she tries to offer free haircuts in exchange for various donations to organizations that help animals a few times a year.

“I don’t do my business for money purposes, I do it to give back,” Galban said. “I like to make people feel good about themselves so overall I really wanted to give people a really good Christmas and be able to do something for themselves where they haven’t been able to have time or afford it.”

Galban currently operates her salon out of her home after moving from a location in Winchester at the beginning of the pandemic, but she does plan to move back to a salon location in the future. But for now, she feels her salon offers a comfortable and unique experience.

“The Leo Touch was made to be a more judgment-free space,” she said. “I feel like the beauty industry over the years has been a certain type of way and my goal with my business is to create more of a secluded area where people feel comfortable.”

Galban said she has made donations to human societies in the area and plans to continue working with them in the future.

