UVA Football delays departure for Boston due to COVID-19 testing concerns

UVA Football Team
UVA Football Team(wvir)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia football team will not be leaving Charlottesville on Saturday, December 25 for the Fenway Bowl, according to the Virginia Athletics Department.

The team is awaiting results from COVID-19 tests. The Wahoos were originally scheduled to depart from Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.

The Cavalier football team is now planning on leaving for Boston on Sunday, December 26.

Virginia will be taking on SMU on Wednesday, December 29 at 11:00a.m. for the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

