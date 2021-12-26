Caught on camera: Officers pay for shoplifter’s groceries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Instead of arresting a shoplifter desperate to feed his family, two Indianapolis police officers decided to pay for the groceries he tried to steal.

Officer Jim Gillespie’s body cam video shows what happened Thursday at a Save-A-Lot grocery store after police say store employees accused a man of slipping food into his jacket he didn’t pay for.

The manager decided not to press charges, so officers removed the handcuffs from the man. In the spirit of the season, they then decided to help him out and paid for the food items.

“Me and the other officer just really exchanged looks, like this is a good opportunity here to help somebody out. And you know at the end of it, neither one of us were really interested in arresting the gentleman either,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie, a 14-year veteran on the force, walked the man outside with the bag of food and gave it to him when he turned around.

“All right, man, this is a lot easier way to carry it than inside your sweatshirt. Here you go, Merry Christmas,” said the officer in bodycam video.

Gillespie says the man was surprised by the officers’ act of kindness but grateful once he realized what was happening.

“He didn’t take it at first. He was taken aback with a really shocked look on his face,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says it’s unfortunate to see some people act in desperation, knowing there could be severe consequences.

“Usually, in those circumstances, you do expect to go away in handcuffs or at least receive a physical citation where you’re going to have to go to court, and instead, he’s getting a bag of the food that he was intending to take in the first place,” Gillespie said.

Instead of getting a fine or spending Christmas in jail, the man got to go home. Gillespie says he hopes this reminds everyone to have compassion for others.

“It gave all of us a good feeling, and that’s what it’s really all about when you give back. It’s being able to bring someone joy, which in turn, a lot of times, you feel that same joy,” Gillespie said.

He says this is just one instance of things officers do under the radar for people in need every day.

“I really can’t tell you the number of times I’ve seen other officers step up and help out people in need, whether it’s buying groceries, changing a tire, filling gas, buying an air conditioner. There’s all kinds of things officers have done. So, when you see the video, understand that this is normal. This is normal for us,” Gillespie said.

The grocery store manager in this case says he decided to drop the charges when he realized the accused shoplifter needed help and didn’t know how to ask for it.

One out of every seven people in Central Indiana does not know where their next meal is coming from, according to the nonprofit Second Helpings, an organization fighting hunger.

