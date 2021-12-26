Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a rest area along I-81 Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), around 9:30 the VSP and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the southbound I-81 rest area at mile marker 320.

VSP said the suspect fled the scene before police got there. Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital and a fourth person was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.

State police said the shooting suspect was later found dead in Frederick County.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.