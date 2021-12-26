Some rain this week

SUNDAY: A cool evening with temperatures in the 40s. Clear skies to start out the evening with increasing clouds as the night progresses. Skies turning completely cloudy mid-overnight. Rain won’t arrive just yet for most but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out very late in our West Virginia counties. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Cloudy skies to start the day with a few showers arriving around daybreak. Not a wash out and not everyone sees rain. Much cooler today as high temperatures only reach around 50 degrees. A warm front will lift past the area Monday evening, meaning high temperatures will be after sunset. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for places north and east like the Northern Valley and Page County. 50 degrees will be our highs for a majority of the Valley while places in the Potomac Highlands rise into the low 50s. Breezy at times. Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

A cool evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures not dropping much with the warm front passing our area and heading north. Winds not as intense for the night. Temperatures maintaining the 40s to around 50 degrees throughout the night. An isolated shower for the area after midnight.

TUESDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s under mainly cloudy skies. The warm front that passed through Monday will drop back down near our area and stall out. This will bring a few rounds of isolated showers throughout the day, nothing significant. Pleasant overall with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A pleasant evening with temperatures hovering in the 50s. Staying cloudy with scattered showers, especially late. The front nearby will lift north once more, keeping temperatures stagnant throughout the night. Most areas will stay in the 50s the entire night.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy skies throughout the day as the warm front continues to head northward. This will be our best shot for rain over the next several days as on and off scattered showers are expected. Still not any sort of drought buster, but something. Temperatures turn warm for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers continuing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy skies to kick off the day with a mix of sun and clouds arriving by the afternoon. A really nice day and fairly warm as highs top out in the upper 50s to around 60. A great day to get outside and enjoy the warm December air. Partly cloudy skies for the overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY (New Year’s Eve): A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We will continue to have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as we have a mild end to 2021. Highs in the mid to upper 50s so very pleasant for New Year’s Eve. Clouds will increase across the area overnight with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: (New Year’s Day): A cool start to the first day of 2022 with temperatures in the 40s. Another front will look to arrive this weekend which could bring more showers to the area. Stay tuned, still a lot can change with timing and intensity. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.