Alexiou Hearing & Sinus Center to donate hearing aids

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Alexiou Hearing & Sinus Center in Harrisonburg has partnered with a major hearing aid manufacturer to donate and help 4 people in our community with hearing loss who cannot afford professional hearing care.

The donation would include a set of premium hearing aids, which is around a $6,500 value, as well as services including testing and any visit needed afterward.

“There’s a big need with the population aging as it is, the number of people that could benefit from improved hearing is growing rapidly, and hearing aids are often cost prohibited for most patients,” said Dr. Derek Robinson.

“We believe that hearing is a gift in life and that hearing is both helps in communication and helps with people,” said Michael Alexiou, M.D.

Nominations can be submitted by visiting their website at www.dralexiou.com. You can also give them a call at (540) 434-2255. Nominations must be received by January 31st.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.