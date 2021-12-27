Advertisement

Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Three homes caught on fire over Christmas weekend throughout the area.

On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
(McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company)

On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along Leisure Living Drive in the McGaheysville area. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway said nobody was home at the time and the home was deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In Augusta County, officials said a Christmas tree on the back-porch led to a fire which severely damaged a home along Poquoson Drive in Stuarts Draft. Assistant Fire Chief Greg Schacht said nobody was home at the time. Firefighters rescued two dogs inside. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of George Wine Road near Clover Hill in Rockingham County. Holloway said a home had significant damage after a fire began in a trash can behind the home. Those inside the home were able to escape. Nobody was hurt.

On Sunday around 2:00 a.m., firefighters responded to the 8000 block of George Wine Road near...
(WHSV)

