Better Business Bureau warns of streaming service scam

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you recently signed up for a streaming service, then you may need to be extra careful right now.

The Better Business Bureau says there is an activation scam out now. Scammers are creating look-alike websites to trick you into downloading malware

The scam site may say you need to update your browser to activate your steaming service. But, the BBB says you should not download anything. It could appear on sites such as Netflix, Disney+, PBS Passport, or Hulu, according to the BBB.

Leslie Blackwell, spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau serving central Virginia, reminds consumers to verify the correct website of the streaming service before clicking any links. Watch out for fake, look-alike websites that con artists create to mislead the consumer.

