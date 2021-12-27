City of Staunton asks for opinions on funding and new commission

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton is asking for the community’s opinions through two surveys that close on Dec. 31.

One is the Staunton Resident Input on Community Spending, and the other is about an Equity and Diversity Commission.

The city was allotted just under $13 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The one-time funding is meant to help localities recover from the pandemic.

“We want to hear from the citizens as far as how much they’d like to see spend towards infrastructure, towards non-profits, towards just the running of the city when it comes to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic,” said Staunton City Mayor Andrea Oakes.

Oakes said the funding will go toward the likes of non-profit organization and infrastructure.

City Council agreed to create the Equity and Diversity Commission in August, and Oakes said the survey will help them figure out where to go with the commission. However, she said response to the survey has been OK.

“We’d like to hear from more individuals in the City of Staunton, so we can have a true understanding of what the citizens want to see the equity and diversity commission to look like, its makeup and its vision,” Oakes said.

The two surveys close on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., and they can be found here: ARPA Funds, Equity and Diversity Commission.

