Advertisement

Here’s how the BBB recommends prepping for exchanges, returns

(WGEM)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The days after Christmas, in the mid-holiday daze, tend to be the perfect opportunity for people to make their returns and exchanges.

We checked in with the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia to help you make that process smooth and simple before you head out the door.

According to CEO and President Julie Wheeler, the BBB has noticed that retailers don’t appear to be as generous with their return windows this year. She recommends that shoppers be aware of a store’s return policies ahead of time and be sure they can get their return or exchange in within the store’s time frame.

While it’s a company’s responsibility to post a store’s return policy, but also the customer’s responsibility to know it.

Wheeler recommends that you don’t remove tags from anything you intend to return, noting that unless they are damaged, opened electronics are very difficult to return.

Have your ID ready and bring along your receipt. Wheeler recommends opting for emailed receipts if that is an option while shopping.

You can watch our full conversation with Wheeler on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home...
Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County
While many businesses are closed on Christmas, it’s one of the busiest days of the year for...
Christmas marks busy, important day for Zeus Digital Theaters
On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Latest News

Evening Forecast 12-27-21
Evening Forecast 12-27-21
City of Staunton asks for opinions on funding and new commission
City of Staunton asks for opinions on funding and new commission
With limited at-home rapid tests available, local doctor weighs in on COVID testing
With limited at-home rapid tests available, local doctor weighs in on COVID testing
Navigating COVID behind bars: positive tests at Middle River
Navigating COVID behind bars: positive tests at Middle River
The city will soon decide what to decide with ARPA funds and how to create an Equity and...
City of Staunton asks for opinions on funding and new commission