Advertisement

Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including unity, creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunday marked the first day of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

Following Christmas, Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.

A candle is lit each night on a seven-branched candelabra called the kinara, similar to the menorah in Hanukkah. The first candle lit on Sunday is for the principle of unity in the family, community, nation and race.

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the start of Kwanzaa on social media Sunday, saying her family’s celebrations of the holiday are among her “favorite childhood memories.”

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time. Friends and family members would fill our home. We would listen to the elders tell stories and watch them light the candles on the kinara,” she wrote.

Harris added that her favorite principle is the second: kujichagulia, or self-determination.

“This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle,” she wrote.

Created in 1966, Kwanzaa became popular in the 1980s in tandem with the Black Power movement.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home...
Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County
Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
Xavier Rosado Lopez, 32, of Rockingham Co., arrested December 23 on several felony charges
Wanted Rockingham Co. fugitive arrested on several felony drug and traffic charges
While many businesses are closed on Christmas, it’s one of the busiest days of the year for...
Christmas marks busy, important day for Zeus Digital Theaters
Leonela Galban offered free hair cuts on Christmas Eve in exchange for donations to the Berkley...
Shenandoah County hairstylist offers free haircuts for a cause

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 12/26/2021
Ben's Overnight Forecast 12/26/2021
The moon beginning to rise December 19th
Some planet viewing to close out 2021
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas
While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...
Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns