A mild week with some rain

MONDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Cloudy skies to start the day with a few light showers for the first half of the day. Not a wash out and not everyone sees rain. Most of the activity will be contained to the Alleghenies, but many of us will see some light showers. Not much moisture for today, but should be enough to wet the pavement at times. In our higher ridges in the Alleghenies, we’ll likely see some freezing rain at times early until temperatures can warm up through the morning. Much cooler today as high temperatures only reach the upper 40s. Breezy at times today, especially across higher ridges, so feeling cooler with the wind. We’ll begin to dry things out this afternoon, and we’ll likely see some peeks of sun late.

A warm front will lift through the area this evening, and this will keep temperatures generally steady for the evening and overnight hours. A cool evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s with the breeze letting up. Overnight, cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s with a good amount of cloud cover. The warm front that lifted through on Monday will stay near the area today, which will keep the cloud cover around and bring and isolated shower late in the day. Peeks of sunshine at times throughout the morning and early afternoon. A milder day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A pleasant evening with temperatures hovering in the 50s. More clouds will move in as some energy will bring an isolated shower to the area. Most stay dry. A cool night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Generally cloudy for today. We’ll see a few light showers during the daylight hours today, but the bulk of the moisture won’t arrive until overnight with an approaching area of low pressure. Quite a mild day with high temperatures in the lower 60s. A pleasant day even as we’ll be dodging a few showers. Scattered showers arrive overnight, and this will be the most coverage we’ve seen in quite some time. Though this won’t do much toward ending our drought, it will certainly be much needed. A mild night with lows near 50.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy skies to kick off the day with a mix of sun and clouds arriving by the afternoon. A really nice day and fairly warm as highs top out in the upper 50s to around 60. A great day to get outside and enjoy the warm December air. Partly cloudy skies for the overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY (New Year’s Eve): A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We will continue to have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as we have a mild end to 2021. Highs in the mid to upper 50s so very pleasant for New Year’s Eve. Clouds will increase across the area overnight with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: (New Year’s Day): A cool start to the first day of 2022 with temperatures in the 40s. Another front will look to arrive this weekend which could bring more showers to the area. Stay tuned, still a lot can change with timing and intensity. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

