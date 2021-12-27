Some planet viewing to close out 2021

(WHSV) - It’s the last week of 2021. The sky won’t be going out in a bang but there is still some things to see up in the sky. Onto 2022!

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 4 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, January 3rd, we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight and 14 hours and 26 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will still be later in the morning as it moves from 7:31 am to 7:33 am. The sun will continue to set later in the evening moving from 5:01 pm to 5:07 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Friday, December 31st, 6:29 am 2 min 11° above N above NE Sunday, January 2nd, 6:29 am 5 min 18° above NNW above ENE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time New Moon Sunday, January 2nd, 1:33 pm First Quarter Moon Sunday, January 9th, 1:11 pm Full Moon Monday, January 17th, 6:48 pm Third Quarter Moon Tuesday, January 25th, 8:40 am

Next Full Moon

No more full moons left for 2021. The next full moon will be in the new year on Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm. January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. At this time of year, wolves are the most active. They thrive in cold and snowy environments. Other names for January’s full moon includes The Old Moon, or the Moon after Yule. Some tribes recognized this full moon as the Snow Moon. That name is now used for February’s full moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday, December 28th, for about an hour after sunset, Mercury and Venus will be its closest to each other. Mercury will be located several finger widths to the lower left of Venus which will allow for both planets to be viewed in the same pair of binoculars. You can view this pair in the southwestern sky.

This will be visible for only about an hour after sunset (WHSV)

On Friday, December 31st, the thin crescent moon will be above and between Mars and the bright star Antares. They will be close enough that you will be able to see all three together in a single pair of binoculars. This event will be occurring Friday morning when these three rise at about 5:30 am.

The moon will be close enough to allow all three to share a view in binoculars. (Stellarium)

