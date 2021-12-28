Advertisement

Former Strasburg quarterback transfers to James Madison

Chase Hart
Chase Hart(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Strasburg standout quarterback Chase Hart will be transferring to James Madison University.

Hart spent the past two seasons at William and Mary, where he earned distinction on the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Hart saw action earlier this year when the team opened its season against Virginia.

At Strasburg, Hart broke school records in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He passed for 4100 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Hart will be joining the Dukes after the program reached the FCS Semifinals this past season, where the Dukes fell to North Dakota State.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend
The moon beginning to rise December 19th
Some planet viewing to close out 2021
A family of six in Rockingham County had most of their home and possessions destroyed in a...
Community rallies to help Ottobine family displaced by house fire
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash

Latest News

JMU men's basketball
JMU men’s, women’s basketball games impacted by COVID-19 protocols
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
UVA Football Team
UVA Football delays departure for Boston due to COVID-19 testing concerns
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger