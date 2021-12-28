Former Strasburg quarterback transfers to James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Strasburg standout quarterback Chase Hart will be transferring to James Madison University.

Hart spent the past two seasons at William and Mary, where he earned distinction on the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Hart saw action earlier this year when the team opened its season against Virginia.

At Strasburg, Hart broke school records in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He passed for 4100 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Hart will be joining the Dukes after the program reached the FCS Semifinals this past season, where the Dukes fell to North Dakota State.

