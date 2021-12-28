Historic Wayside Inn temporarily closed, under new management

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - The historic Wayside Inn is temporarily closed this week as the bed-and-breakfast undergoes a change in management and its new manager quarantines after contracting COVID-19.

Owners of the more than 200-year-old inn had previously leased it to former Strasburg Mayor Richard Orndorff, who ran its operations for the last year. This week owners decided to terminate Orndorff’s lease due to the inn’s lack of profit and his inability to obtain an ABC license.

“The two big things were profitability, we weren’t being paid, you’re in this business to make money, we have well over a million dollars invested in the Wayside Inn and also the ABC license, to be able to continue going into this year, 2022, we had to have an ABC license,” said John Hotaling, part owner of the Wayside Inn.

The owners will now take a more direct role in operating the B&B. There will be a number of changes under the new management, including a happy hour at the bar, new musicians, entertainment and a number of other operational changes.

“We’re changing the menu slightly, we’re changing the hours of operation slightly, but our new focus really is events, we’ve hired another outside marketing person to start broadcasting that we’re the Wayside Inn, we’re back in the valley, we’re open for business, we’re gonna host your weddings, we’re gonna host your parties,” said Hotaling.

The inn also hopes to expand its ghost tours, and provide historical tours and educational field trips to area schools. It has been around since the 1700s and is advertised as the oldest motor inn in America.

Ownership hopes to reopen the inn next week. “I think that people will find that the Wayside is gonna be run professionally, and we’re gonna have a much better turnout than we had before, so come and join us,” said Hotaling.

