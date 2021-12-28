JMU men’s, women’s basketball games impacted by COVID-19 protocols
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes announced on Monday that the JMU men’s basketball game at Penn scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within JMU’s program.
Tip off was scheduled for 2 p.m.
JMU also announced the women’s basketball game against Drexel scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 has been postponed due to covid-19 protocols within Drexel’s program.
Rescheduling for both games will be discussed at a later date.
