JMU men’s, women’s basketball games impacted by COVID-19 protocols

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes announced on Monday that the JMU men’s basketball game at Penn scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within JMU’s program.

Tip off was scheduled for 2 p.m.

JMU also announced the women’s basketball game against Drexel scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 has been postponed due to covid-19 protocols within Drexel’s program.

Rescheduling for both games will be discussed at a later date.

