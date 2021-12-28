Advertisement

JMU men’s, women’s basketball games impacted by COVID-19 protocols

JMU men's basketball
JMU men's basketball(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes announced on Monday that the JMU men’s basketball game at Penn scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within JMU’s program.

Tip off was scheduled for 2 p.m.

JMU also announced the women’s basketball game against Drexel scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 has been postponed due to covid-19 protocols within Drexel’s program.

Rescheduling for both games will be discussed at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash
Lemmie Sanders mugshot
On-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues

Latest News

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA Football withdraws from Fenway Bowl due to COVID-19 issues
UVA Football Team
UVA Football delays departure for Boston due to COVID-19 testing concerns
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger
Noah Smiley
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Noah Smiley