Advertisement

SHD unaffected by wave of flight cancelations across U.S.

Over 4,000 flights have been canceled across the country since Friday due to an uptick in...
Over 4,000 flights have been canceled across the country since Friday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in flight crews and a handful of weather related cancelations, but the problem has not yet affected the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Over 4,000 flights have been canceled across the country since Friday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in flight crews and a handful of weather related cancelations, but the problem has not yet affected the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD).

The problem has been impacting Delta, American, and United Airlines, but SHD officials said they did not have any flight cancelations or COVID issues over the holiday weekend.

“We’re not aware of any flight crew related issues here. We’ve not had any canceled flights this week. We’ve had a very good week, a very busy week,” said Greg Campbell, executive director of SHD.

However, SHD said select flights at their United connection hubs in Chicago and Washington-Dulles have been affected.

“We’re just encouraging passengers to check with United if they’re flying from SHD. Before they leave to head for the airport on either end, either departing from the Valley or from elsewhere, just to make sure that both of their flights are operating and that there aren’t any issues,” said Campbell.

While airlines across the U.S. dealt with COVID related issues over the holiday weekend, SHD saw one of it’s busiest weeks in years.

“We expect this maybe to be a record December and a record Christmas, New Years holiday for us in terms of number of passengers that we see through the facility,” said Campbell.

The holidays marked a strong finish to a strong year for SHD.

“We expect that we’ll actually be ahead of our 2019 numbers. 2020 was a bad year for the industry. It was bad industry wide and it was not good here, but we’re seeing our passenger numbers come back to what they were and actually a little bit better than what they were pre-pandemic in 2019,” said Campbell.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home...
Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County
On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend
While many businesses are closed on Christmas, it’s one of the busiest days of the year for...
Christmas marks busy, important day for Zeus Digital Theaters
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash

Latest News

Evening Forecast 12-27-21
Evening Forecast 12-27-21
City of Staunton asks for opinions on funding and new commission
City of Staunton asks for opinions on funding and new commission
With limited at-home rapid tests available, local doctor weighs in on COVID testing
With limited at-home rapid tests available, local doctor weighs in on COVID testing
Navigating COVID behind bars: positive tests at Middle River
Navigating COVID behind bars: positive tests at Middle River