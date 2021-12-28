SHD unaffected by wave of flight cancelations across U.S.

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Over 4,000 flights have been canceled across the country since Friday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in flight crews and a handful of weather related cancelations, but the problem has not yet affected the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD).

The problem has been impacting Delta, American, and United Airlines, but SHD officials said they did not have any flight cancelations or COVID issues over the holiday weekend.

“We’re not aware of any flight crew related issues here. We’ve not had any canceled flights this week. We’ve had a very good week, a very busy week,” said Greg Campbell, executive director of SHD.

However, SHD said select flights at their United connection hubs in Chicago and Washington-Dulles have been affected.

“We’re just encouraging passengers to check with United if they’re flying from SHD. Before they leave to head for the airport on either end, either departing from the Valley or from elsewhere, just to make sure that both of their flights are operating and that there aren’t any issues,” said Campbell.

While airlines across the U.S. dealt with COVID related issues over the holiday weekend, SHD saw one of it’s busiest weeks in years.

“We expect this maybe to be a record December and a record Christmas, New Years holiday for us in terms of number of passengers that we see through the facility,” said Campbell.

The holidays marked a strong finish to a strong year for SHD.

“We expect that we’ll actually be ahead of our 2019 numbers. 2020 was a bad year for the industry. It was bad industry wide and it was not good here, but we’re seeing our passenger numbers come back to what they were and actually a little bit better than what they were pre-pandemic in 2019,” said Campbell.

