Advertisement

Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a hard-working family man who loved coaching his kids in sports.(Source: Lydia Casias, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a man suspected of killing a good Samaritan who tried to detain him after an attempted carjacking and burglary near Los Angeles.

Joey Casias was among several residents of Covina who confronted a man who police said broke into a parked BMW and then tried to carjack another vehicle last week.

Investigators say when the carjacker tried to attack another man, Casias tried to stop him and was shot and killed.

Police arrested 34-year-old Trevor Thompson after an hours-long standoff.

It’s not immediately known if Thompson has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate rest stop at MM 320 on I-81 southbound
Police: One dead, several taken to hospital after shooting at I-81 rest area
Investigators said a Christmas tree on a back porch caused a fire which heavily damaged a home...
Christmas tree causes house fire in Augusta County
On Christmas morning, firefighters from several agencies responded to a mobile-home fire along...
Area firefighters respond to three house fires over Christmas weekend
While many businesses are closed on Christmas, it’s one of the busiest days of the year for...
Christmas marks busy, important day for Zeus Digital Theaters
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Nelson Co. crash

Latest News

A family of six in Rockingham County had most of their home and possessions destroyed in a...
Community rallies to help Ottobine family displaced by house fire
Over 4,000 flights have been canceled across the country since Friday due to an uptick in...
SHD unaffected by wave of flight cancelations across U.S.
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play