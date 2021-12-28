Time To Eat Virginia: New delivery service aims to support local restaurants

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Time to Eat Virginia is a new delivery service developed to help local restaurants that have taken a hit from the pandemic.

The food delivery business aims to deliver food efficiently to customers, while following COVID-19 protocols. According to a press release, this new service will helpt the community thrive.

Time To Eat Virginia will be working closely with local restaurants to give an alternative to corporate delivery services that charge more in delivery fees and provide less profit to the restaurants offering takeout.

The Time to Eat Virginia delivery app is on its way, but in the meantime you can order online at TimeToEatVirginia.com or call 540-642-0688.

