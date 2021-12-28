Waynesboro PD investigates Christmas Eve crash

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, December 24, 2021, at approximately 3:26 a.m., Waynesboro Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 600 block of King Avenue.

Investigators determined a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Ezra J. Bennett of Waynesboro, struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Emergency services transported Bennett to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Bennett later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say this traffic crash remains under investigation.

A vigil will be held in remembrance of Bennett this Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at the front parking lot of Waynesboro High School.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.