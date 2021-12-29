Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

