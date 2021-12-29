Augusta County’s first AMBER Alert resolved safely

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s first ever AMBER Alert was safely resolved.

According to authorities, the suspect turned himself in and is in custody. ACSO Public Information Officer Lt. Leslie Snyder said the arrest was “uneventful,” adding that everyone involved is safe.

Snyder said she didn’t remember an AMBER Alert out of the county since she’s been working for ACSO, and she confirmed that last night’s was a first for the county.

“We’ve never had to carry one out before, except this one here. See, state police does them all. We don’t do them. We have to send all the information to them, and then they send out the information. All we had to do was basically give them what we had,” Snyder said.

They have filed information with the state regarding a missing child, but in previous cases, the child was found before the alert was sent out.

She said Tuesday night’s alert worked the way they’re supposed to. In order for that to always be the case, she said you should pay attention when alerts come across your phone.

“You should read it, see if it’s in the general area that you’re in, pay attention to what the AMBER Alert is for. If there’s a description of a vehicle or a person or persons, if you’re in that general area and you see that vehicle described or the person described, you should not pursue or chase the vehicle, you should just call 911 immediately,” Snyder said.

AMBER Alerts will always give as much information as is available of the suspect, child or any kind of vehicle associated with the child’s disappearance, she said.

State Police set guidelines for what qualifies as an Amber Alert:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger or currently enrolled in a secondary school in the Commonwealth, regardless of age, and the reporting law enforcement agency believes the child has been abducted (unwillingly taken from their environment without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian).

The law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, suspect, and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

The child must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing person files as soon as practical.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.