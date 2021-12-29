Congressman Ben Cline issues statement regarding new redistricting map

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District Ben Cline (R) issued a statement in response to the Supreme Court approving legislative maps:

“Today, I am proud to share that I will run for reelection in Virginia’s redrawn Sixth Congressional District (VA-6), which includes my hometown of Lexington and our current home in Fincastle.

I am excited the new VA-6 still includes so many of the communities I’ve served since I was first elected in 2018. With change brings new opportunities, and I look forward to the opportunity of introducing myself to the new voters added to VA-6 including the Counties of Frederick, Clarke, and Alleghany, and the Cities of Winchester, Covington, and Salem. However, I am disappointed I will no longer have the privilege of representing so many friends and neighbors in Amherst and Bedford Counties and the City of Lynchburg.

No matter the district lines of VA-6, I will continue to be a committed and consistent, conservative voice for the people of this district and the state of Virginia. My team and I will diligently work to keep solving problems in Washington and providing effective constituent services for the families and small businesses of the district.

Virginia made a resounding statement in 2021, we are not satisfied with the disastrous results of one-party Democrat control, whether in Richmond or in Washington. My goal is to replace Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and elect a Republican to that position. However, I know to do this we must first win VA-6. I am confident the momentum that began in Virginia in 2021 will be carried across the country.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.