Del. Tony Wilt named Public Safety Chairman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Delegate Tony Wilt (R-Rockingham) issued a statement following the announcement that he has been selected to chair the House Public Safety Committee when the General Assembly convenes in January.

“Ensuring safe communities for our citizens is a core function of state government. It is an honor to be named chair of this important committee that guides much of our policy as it relates to law enforcement, individual liberties, and criminal justice.

“The last two years we have seen efforts that restrict the ability of law enforcement to do their jobs. We have seen attacks on the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. Finally, the rights of crime victims have often been overlooked.

“I look forward to working with the incoming administration and General Assembly leaders to ensure law enforcement has the tools necessary to keep our citizens safe, secure our Second Amendment freedoms and maintain a criminal justice system that treats offenders fairly while also looking out for the interests of crime victims.

“I’m anxious to get to work in Richmond for the citizens of our Commonwealth.”

