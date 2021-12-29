Advertisement

Del. Tony Wilt named Public Safety Chairman

26th district delegate Tony Wilt
26th district delegate Tony Wilt(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Delegate Tony Wilt (R-Rockingham) issued a statement following the announcement that he has been selected to chair the House Public Safety Committee when the General Assembly convenes in January.

“Ensuring safe communities for our citizens is a core function of state government. It is an honor to be named chair of this important committee that guides much of our policy as it relates to law enforcement, individual liberties, and criminal justice.

“The last two years we have seen efforts that restrict the ability of law enforcement to do their jobs. We have seen attacks on the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. Finally, the rights of crime victims have often been overlooked.

“I look forward to working with the incoming administration and General Assembly leaders to ensure law enforcement has the tools necessary to keep our citizens safe, secure our Second Amendment freedoms and maintain a criminal justice system that treats offenders fairly while also looking out for the interests of crime victims.

“I’m anxious to get to work in Richmond for the citizens of our Commonwealth.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Jaxson Moran, 13, was abducted...
Man accused of abducting son, holding his mother at gunpoint in custody; boy safe
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Investigators determined a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Ezra J. Bennett of...
Waynesboro PD investigates Christmas Eve crash
The moon beginning to rise December 19th
Some planet viewing to close out 2021
A family of six in Rockingham County had most of their home and possessions destroyed in a...
Community rallies to help Ottobine family displaced by house fire

Latest News

The Salvation Army thanks Staunton and West Augusta for their help in the holiday season
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/29/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/29/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/29/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/29/2021
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 28
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 28