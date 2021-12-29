Advertisement

Driver accused of killing 2 children in Fla. hit-and-run causes scene in courtroom

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death.(Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.

He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.

Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children.

He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Jaxson Moran, 13, was abducted...
Man accused of abducting son, holding his mother at gunpoint in custody; boy safe
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Investigators determined a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Ezra J. Bennett of...
Waynesboro PD investigates Christmas Eve crash
A family of six in Rockingham County had most of their home and possessions destroyed in a...
Community rallies to help Ottobine family displaced by house fire
The moon beginning to rise December 19th
Some planet viewing to close out 2021

Latest News

Congressman Ben Cline issues statement regarding new redistricting map
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Lawmakers remember Sen. Harry Reid
Lawmakers remember Sen. Harry Reid
Americans can expect less surprise medical bills in 2022.
Americans can expect less surprise medical bills in 2022