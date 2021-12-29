Few more warm days but winter will make a return

WEDNESDAY: Spotty rain showers around sunset turn more scattered with eaves of rain continuing this evening and overnight. Temperatures should drop into the low to mid 50s into the evening as the rain comes in. With calm wind, expect low visibility and areas of fog.

We’re looking at the potential of 0.25-0.50″ with a few locally higher amounts in any heavier bands of rain. Rain becoming lighter by daybreak, and we’ll have fog and lingering drizzle, few early showers early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50 in a few spots.

THURSDAY: Cool with fog in the morning with temperatures rising slowly in the low 50s. Some patchy drizzle and a few lingering showers generally before about 9am. The fog will be stubborn to move out. Likely not starting to erode until between 9 and 11 am. Still cool early with the fog that will stick around for a bit.

Then, clouds to start to decrease and more sunshine into the afternoon. Warmer for today but will take some time to warm up. A really pleasant day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. If we clear out the clouds quicker- then we’ll be warmer with many spots likely get into the mid 60s. As we dry out today, this will be a great opportunity to spend some time outside.

Partly cloudy in the evening and mild with temperatures falling in the 50s. A few more clouds move in overnight and it will be chillier. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY (New Year’s Eve): Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Quite pleasant to end 2021 with another really nice day and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs this afternoon in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will increase across the area overnight with an approaching system. A few scattered showers overnight with an approaching warm front. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: (New Year’s Day): A cool start to the first day of 2022 with temperatures rising in the 50s. Our next system will bring us some rain and warmer temperatures for the day, but the position of the low will determine how much rain and how warm. If the low moves more to the north, we will easily have highs in the low to mid 60s, possibly even warmer. This would still bring us some showers with the earlier warm front, but then we’d see more breaks through the day before the cold front crosses later, bringing one last round of showers.

If the low stays south enough and much closer to our area, we will still be warm, but temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers would be much more widespread for the day and it would likely be more of a washout. This outcome would bring us much more rain.

Either way, we will have a cold front approach the area Saturday night, but not cross until early Sunday.

SUNDAY: As a cold front crosses, temperatures in the morning will be rather pleasant, yet it will be windy. Likely clouds for the morning and more breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. Depending on how fast the front moves through, highs would likely be early in the day, in the mid to upper 50s and then cool quick into the later afternoon. Snow showers are possible as the cold air works in for the Alleghenies. Elsewhere staying dry. Colder for the night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: A much colder start to the week. Early clouds will decrease and we’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon. A few passing clouds and cold for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight, quite cold, certainly the coldest night we’ve had in a while. Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sun for the afternoon. A chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

