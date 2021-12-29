Advertisement

Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M

Old Hardee's lot
Old Hardee's lot(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A third Wawa location is one step closer to reality in the Charlottesville-area.

The 5th Street Hardee’s lot recently sold for $3.5 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield Thalhimer, who negotiated the sale.

Records state that the property value was assessed in 2021 at $1,353,400.

There are already two Wawa locations in the area: one on Route 250 and the other on Route 29.

