Local businesses to host New Year’s Eve events

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With New Year’s Eve just days away, some local businesses in Harrisonburg are hosting events, many of whom were unable to last year due to the pandemic. Oasis Fine Art and Crafts will be hosting an event that will include snacks and live music from local singer and songwriter Dwight Martin.

“We’re all about trying to bring joy to people and live music does that better than almost anything, and Dwight’s music is very fun and joyful,” said Barbara Camph, Secretary to the Board for Oasis Fine Art and Crafts.

A grant from the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance was used to help put on the event, which wasn’t able to take place in 2020 because of COVID-19.

With COVID-19 still a concern due to the surge of the omicron variant, Camph said that masks are encouraged and that the benefit of hosting an event in a large space is that it helps with social distancing.

“Everything that has happened this year has just reinforced the belief that people need to get out and see one another and have fun with one another,” said Camph.

Some other local businesses hosting New Year’s Eve events include Hotel Madison, which will have music from Maggie Antone, Court Square Theater, which will have a showing of the film The Nutcracker, and Heritage Oaks Golf Course, which will host a New Years Eve Glow Run 5K.

For other New Year’s Eve events, check out the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance website here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.