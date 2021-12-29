The Salvation Army thanks Staunton and West Augusta for their help in the holiday season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “Some people think The Salvation Army takes a break after Thanksgiving and Christmas,” says Lt. Johnathan Meredith of The Salvation Army of Staunton and West Augusta.

Leaders for the Salvation Army continue their work in helping those in need with food, clothing, and emergency assistance all year long.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaders say this year’s holiday season was a challenge from the start, as The Salvation Army continued striving to meet increased demand for services while in-person fundraising opportunities were reduced.

“We want to say, ‘thanks’ to local supporters in 2021 who made it possible for us to provide life-saving services to the hungry, homeless and families and individuals feeling hopeless in Staunton and West Augusta and surrounding communities 365 days a year, 7 days a week,” said Lt. Johnathan Meredith.

The Salvation Army of Staunton and West Augusta Angel Tree program served over 500 children, in addition to local senior citizens this season, according to a press release.

“This year we held a drive-thru distribution for our program as we offered prayer to those who came to receive their gifts.,” said Lt. Kelsey Meredith. “It is our mission at The Salvation Army to not just fill a need, but to give hope and care for the spiritual needs of our community. We saw a wonderful outpouring of love from companies, organizations, families, and individuals.”

“During the Christmas season at The Salvation Army, resources can get stretched. Between meetings, the Red Kettle drive, Angel Tree, and our continuing programs and operations, our staff and volunteers are running in a thousand directions all over the community and county,” said Lt. Johnathan Meredith. “The Salvation Army would like to thank Cox Construction and Plumbing, Air Pro Solutions Heating and Cooling, Rotary Club of Staunton, and all of our amazing Angel Tree donors for their tremendous generosity toward our Angel Tree program.”

With the help of donors and volunteers, Salvation Army leaders say they embodied their Christmas theme, “Hope Marches On.” With money raised at the Red Kettles in the community or online at redkettlenow.com, funds will be available to support programs that aid neighbors in need.

Despite the shortage of bell ringers, or limited locations for Kettles due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Staunton and West Augusta still raised enough funds to meet the increasing needs in their community.

The Salvation Army says it wants to thank all kettle sponsors and all donors, in addition to volunteers, bellringing groups and individuals who came out to ring the bell.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.