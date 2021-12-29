Advertisement

Turn lanes added on Country Club Road at intersection with Keezletown Road

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New turn lanes are now in place at the intersection of Country Club and Keezletown roads, as Harrisonburg Public Works seeks to make the intersection safer for travelers, according to a city press release.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) studied several intersections in Harrisonburg in 2021 through their Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study.

This intersection was one of 10 reportedly identified for improvement, and earlier this year Country Club Road was widened through this section to allow for the addition of left turn lanes which will improve traffic flow.

This is a heavily used route, and the city asks drivers to be alert to the new lane configurations and to use caution while traveling through this area as drivers get used to the new alignment.

