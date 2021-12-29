VCU announces COVID vaccine booster requirements for spring semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine booster for the spring semester.

VCU announced that it considers fully vaccinated individuals to have received an initial vaccination shot or shots and have the booster shot when eligible.

Everyone eligible for the booster shot now must report having it by Feb. 1. Those who do not qualify for the booster shot until after Feb. 1 must report getting the shot within 30 days of becoming eligible.

Officials said all of the VCU community must be fully vaccinated unless they have an approved religious or medical exemption.

VCU said it would send the campus community information on reporting the booster shot.

