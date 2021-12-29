Advertisement

Waynesboro PD makes arrest for child pornography distribution

22-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.(Waynesboro Police Department | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In June 2021, the Waynesboro Police Department received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) that a computer user in Waynesboro was allegedly distributing child pornography, according to a press release.

After receiving the complaint, the WPD Investigations Division launched an immediate investigation into the allegations. As a result of that investigation, a search warrant was executed on Pelham Drive.

During the execution of the search warrant, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination. After the forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices, police say hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered.

On December 21, 2021, felony warrants were obtained. 22-year-old Juan Gonzalez of Waynesboro was arrested without incident for the following alleged offenses and was later released on an unsecured bond.

  • 25 warrants for pornography possession violation of code section 18.2-374.1:1
  • 5 warrants for distribution of child pornography violation of code section 18.2-374.1:1

