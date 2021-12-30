Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several calls Thursday reporting that they got a call from a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The phone number that it came from was the Sheriff’s Office phone number (540) 245-5333.

The person who was claiming to be a deputy, advised the citizen that they had missed jury duty, and they needed to gather all their financial documents and report to the sheriff’s office immediately.

The sheriff’s office says it will never call anyone and tell them to report to the sheriff’s office with their financial documents.

There are ways for people to make their phone numbers appear to be someone else’s phone number so that you answer the phone. Deputies say that is what happened in this case. Do not give out any personal information to the person calling, just hang up.

If anyone has any questions about this type of scam, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

