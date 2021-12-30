Advertisement

Driver who killed La. siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, authorities say

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV head-on while driving the wrong way down the interstate in St. Landry Parish, according to LSP.(GoFundMe)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The man who drove the wrong way on a Louisiana interstate and struck a family’s SUV head-on, killing himself and three siblings, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say John Lundy, 54, of Georgia, had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit of intoxication, toxicology test results confirmed on Dec. 30.

The crash happened on Dec. 17, shortly after 9 p.m. near Hwy. 29, and claimed the lives of Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, Kamryn Simmons, 14, and Christopher Simmons, 16, all of Jeanerette, as well as Lundy.

Investigators say Lundy was driving his truck the wrong way down I-49 and struck the Simmons’ SUV head-on.

Lundy and Lindy Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene. Kamryn, Christopher, and two other passengers were transported to a hospital. Kamryn and Christopher died from their injuries at the hospital.

Our Savior’s Church New Iberia Campus will host the triple funeral for the Simmons siblings at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Their obituaries captured the joy the three had in their lives.

Kamryn was a beautiful, smart girl with a naturally meek spirit and a peace about her. Once she got to know someone, she revealed her true outgoing, bubbly nature and sense of humor. As a sophomore at ACS, she was finding herself, refreshing her outlook on life, and maturing. She had recently grown closer to God than ever before to a point that a positive change was obvious to those around her.

As an old soul, Chris was abnormally sensible, thoughtful, and helpful. He had a keen awareness of and deep gratitude for his parents’ hard work and sacrifice to provide for him and his siblings that he never took for granted. He was known to walk around the house and turn off lights or help with household chores before being asked. He had a strong work ethic and worked after-school and summer jobs to earn his own money.

Lindy emitted joy that pulled others into her joyful orbit. She had a special way of intensely loving and connecting with people. She had recently grown in confidence and blossomed from a quiet girl into a true, radiant beauty, inside and out.

The siblings are survived by their parents, Dawn Hebert Simmons, who was also critically injured in the crash, and Ray G. Simmons; six older siblings, Ren Simmons (Ciera), Katie Simmons DeRouen (Errik), Shea Simmons, Rhett Simmons, Carly Simmons (Lestat), and Kyle Simmons.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Jaxson Moran, 13, was abducted...
Man accused of abducting son, holding his mother at gunpoint in custody; boy safe
22-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest for child pornography distribution
VSP activated the first Augusta County AMBER Alert Tuesday night.
Augusta County’s first AMBER Alert resolved safely
The university will not require booster shots, but does encourage them.
JMU to keep same COVID protocols for spring semester
Investigators determined a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Ezra J. Bennett of...
Waynesboro PD investigates Christmas Eve crash

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the YearlyKos convention in Las...
Las Vegas memorial service for Harry Reid set for Jan. 8
FILE - Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin discussed the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin trade frank talk as alarm rises over Ukraine
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term to 10 years
Mayor Stoney will seek support from Richmond City Council in January to accept the property and...
Ownership of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to be transferred to Black History Museum