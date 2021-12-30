Advertisement

Griffith to seek re-election in 9th, with residence now in neighboring district

New maps approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia move the home of Rep. Morgan Griffith out of...
New maps approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia move the home of Rep. Morgan Griffith out of the district he represents.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says he will run for re-election in the 9th District.

That announcement came Tuesday afternoon, the same day the Virginia Supreme Court placed his residence in the 6th District along with incumbent Congressman Ben Cline.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Griffith told WDBJ7 Wednesday morning.

He said he’s proud of his record during a decade in the House, and believes he remains in sync with a majority of the people he represents.

“I’m working behind the scenes to get things done,” Griffith said, “and I think they know that I’m a solid conservative who represents the values of southwest and southside Virginia.”

The experts who drew the new districts did not consider incumbents’ addresses. Whether Griffith will stay put in his current home or move to another in the 9th District is a decision he said he will make with his family.

“My family and I are going to have to sit down and decide what do we do,” Griffith said, “but the United States Constitution says you’re allowed to run from outside the district as long as you live in the state of Virginia and so we’ll take a look at that as an option.”

In 2010, before redistricting brought his home into the 9th District, Griffith’s property was a foot from the line. Today he says it’s about a mile away.

“I represent the values of the 9th District,” Griffith said. “I have for the last 11 years, and I hope that the voters will let me continue to do that. and I think they will.”

Cline also announced he intends to run for re-election.

Griffith and Cline aren’t the only elected officials from western Virginia who now find themselves sharing a district with another incumbent.

The new State Senate District 2 includes Democrat Creigh Deeds along with Republicans Emmett Hanger and Mark Obenshain.

Senate District 4 has Democrat John Edwards and Republican David Suetterlein within its boundaries.

And the new Senate District 8 includes Republicans Mark Peake and Steve Newman.

In the House, District 37 now includes Republican Delegates Terry Austin and Chris Head.

Whether some will decide to move, retire or run for another office remains to be seen, so stay tuned for that.

