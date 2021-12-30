Advertisement

JMU adds QB transfer from Colorado State

James Madison has added a veteran FBS quarterback to its roster.
James Madison has added a veteran FBS quarterback to its roster.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison has added a veteran FBS quarterback to its roster.

Todd Centeio announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he is transferring to JMU. Centeio threw for 2,958 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Rams this past season while completing 60.3% of his passes. He also added 439 rushing yards and two TDs.

Centeio has one season of eligibility remaining. He began his college football career at Temple before transferring to Colorado State. He joins a JMU quarterback room that includes Billy Atkins, William & Mary transfer and former Strasburg High School star Chase Hart, Clay Vance, and recent high school signee Alonza Barnett III.

JMU is looking for a new starting quarterback after All-American Cole Johnson finished his career with the Dukes following the 2021 season, his sixth with the program.

The Dukes are preparing for their first season in a transition to the FBS level in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Jaxson Moran, 13, was abducted...
Man accused of abducting son, holding his mother at gunpoint in custody; boy safe
22-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest for child pornography distribution
The university will not require booster shots, but does encourage them.
JMU to keep same COVID protocols for spring semester
VSP activated the first Augusta County AMBER Alert Tuesday night.
Augusta County’s first AMBER Alert resolved safely
Investigators determined a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Ezra J. Bennett of...
Waynesboro PD investigates Christmas Eve crash

Latest News

Twila Showalter Holiday Classic
Twila Showalter Holiday Classic
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Twila Showalter Holiday Classic
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) passes against Maryland during the first half of...
Virginia Tech falls to Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 28
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, December 28