JMU adds QB transfer from Colorado State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison has added a veteran FBS quarterback to its roster.

Todd Centeio announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he is transferring to JMU. Centeio threw for 2,958 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Rams this past season while completing 60.3% of his passes. He also added 439 rushing yards and two TDs.

Centeio has one season of eligibility remaining. He began his college football career at Temple before transferring to Colorado State. He joins a JMU quarterback room that includes Billy Atkins, William & Mary transfer and former Strasburg High School star Chase Hart, Clay Vance, and recent high school signee Alonza Barnett III.

JMU is looking for a new starting quarterback after All-American Cole Johnson finished his career with the Dukes following the 2021 season, his sixth with the program.

The Dukes are preparing for their first season in a transition to the FBS level in 2022.

