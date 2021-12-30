Local businesses preparing for higher minimum wage

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Beginning January 1st, the state of Virginia will raise the minimum wage once more from $9.50 to $11 an hour. This is all part of a plan to raise minimum wages up to $15 an hour by 2026.

This is the second time in less than a year that Virginia has raised minimum wages. Last May, Virginia raised wages from the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour to $9.50 an hour.

The continued wage increase hits the small businesses the hardest although one local business owner supports the rise of the minimum wage. “Minimum wages need to go up, our American workers need to be able to get a job with wages that are above the poverty line. Lingering at the poverty line, they’re not going to be able to stimulate the economy anyways,” said Jack Kearney, owner of The Thomas House Restaurant in downtown Dayton.

While supporting the minimum wage increase, Kearney knows that brings more challenges for him. “With raising the minimum wage obviously we are going to have additional labor costs involved and with having the food prices rising so much over the last year, it’s most likely going to affect the menu price,” Kearney said.

The pandemic has already made it not easy for many businesses. Kearney also said he’s had to take some items off the menu due to the skyrocketing prices. Another issue for Kearney is being short-staffed. The Thomas House Restaurant has had to close on certain days of the week or has had to change the hours in which the restaurant is open.

The Thomas House Restaurant is aware of the rising minimum wage and will be prepared as it continues to rise. Starting in January 2023, the minimum wage will rise to $12 an hour.

