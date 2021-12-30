Advertisement

Mild and dry winter benefits local dairy farmers

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With a warmer and drier December, there are many industries that get affected in a negative way but not all of them.

Frank Will, part owner of Mount Crawford Creamery said this winter has been very nice for dairy farmers. Currently Harrisonburg’s nearby station, Dale Enterprise, has measured a top 10 warmest December on record in 2021. Before the rain Wednesday night, Harrisonburg was on pace to have the 2nd driest December with only 0.09 inches of rain measured at Dale Enterprise.

Without the cold, farmers don’t have to spend more money on extra food for the cattle. The lack of cold, rainy or snowy days also does not disrupt production.

“Hopefully... I know we need some rain and hopefully we will get a little bit if it would just stay kind of mild all winter and this spring when we need the rain... next summer when we need the rain that’s when we need it like we didn’t get this summer,” said Will.

Our area has been in drought conditions since the summer. Will said that did not do any favors when growing crops. The weather now though is perfect for him as mild and dry days also make the jobs of dairy farmers much easier.

