National parks offering 5 free entry days in 2022

National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)(WHSV)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - There are a few days in the new calendar year where you can enjoy the national parks for free.

You can access Shenandoah National Park and others for free on January 17, April 16, August 4, September 24, and November 11.

The National Park Service oversees more than 400 national parks. It says only about 110 of them have admission fees, ranging from $5 to $35.

