New year, new me? Gyms see increase in memberships in January

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the new year come New Year’s resolutions, with one of the most popular resolutions being a gym membership.

Local gyms like Valley Fitness in Harrisonburg say every year they see new members quit after the first few months, but they encourage their members to be patient in the process.

“It’s very important to get them engaged quickly and make sure they feel comfortable in the gym and make sure that we educate them to know that this isn’t going to happen overnight,” said Val Holmes, owner of Valley Fitness. “You’re going to have to be consistent with it.”

While gyms have programs and personal trainers to help you along the way, they say in the end, only you have the power to keep yourself motivated and keep coming back.

“We try to talk to them, we try to council them, we try to get them engaged as much as possible, but at the end of the day, it’s personal responsibility,” added Holmes.

While Holmes encourages making your workout a priority, if you are unable to make it to the gym on your scheduled workout day, at-home exercises such as going on a walk and going up and down stairs can keep you in shape until you make it back.

