Salvation Army reaches Red Kettle goal thanks to an anonymous donor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holidays winding down, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg was able to reach their $185,000 goal thanks to a generous donor.

With just over $32,000 shy of the goal as of December 28, a donor that wished to stay anonymous matched the difference and was able to help the Red Kettle campaign reach their goal.

“It was just a blessing to be able to have this anonymous donor come in and give us the check of $32,000 and to be able to bridge that gap,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.

The money raised this campaign will help provide services and needs to the community throughout the year. As a thank you, Captain Gitau wishes everyone a happy and prosperous new year and hopes the community will continue to help those in need in 2022.

