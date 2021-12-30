Advertisement

Salvation Army reaches Red Kettle goal thanks to an anonymous donor

The Red Kettle campaign reached its goal thanks to an anonymous donor.
The Red Kettle campaign reached its goal thanks to an anonymous donor.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holidays winding down, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg was able to reach their $185,000 goal thanks to a generous donor.

With just over $32,000 shy of the goal as of December 28, a donor that wished to stay anonymous matched the difference and was able to help the Red Kettle campaign reach their goal.

“It was just a blessing to be able to have this anonymous donor come in and give us the check of $32,000 and to be able to bridge that gap,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.

The money raised this campaign will help provide services and needs to the community throughout the year. As a thank you, Captain Gitau wishes everyone a happy and prosperous new year and hopes the community will continue to help those in need in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Jaxson Moran, 13, was abducted...
Man accused of abducting son, holding his mother at gunpoint in custody; boy safe
22-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest for child pornography distribution
VSP activated the first Augusta County AMBER Alert Tuesday night.
Augusta County’s first AMBER Alert resolved safely
The university will not require booster shots, but does encourage them.
JMU to keep same COVID protocols for spring semester
Investigators determined a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Ezra J. Bennett of...
Waynesboro PD investigates Christmas Eve crash

Latest News

Gyms see increase in memberships in January.
New year, new me? Gyms see increase in memberships in January
You must see a doctor to get prescribed most COVID-19 treatments.
VDH outlines COVID-19 treatments post-diagnosis
VA Governor Ralph Northam led the commonwealth through many law-changes.
New year brings new laws to the commonwealth
Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing